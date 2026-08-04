Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Given Consensus Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Reduce" by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.6250.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

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Whirlpool Stock Up 4.6%

WHR opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.16. Whirlpool has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.55 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 1.08%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.500-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Community Financial Services Group LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 99.2% in the second quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 77,019 shares of the company's stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 43,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company's stock.

Whirlpool News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Whirlpool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Whirlpool said it completed a $2 billion asset-based lending facility and issued $2 billion in secured bonds, extending debt maturities until 2028 and improving near-term financial flexibility. The company also cited successful North American pricing actions and new product launches. Whirlpool Corporation Announces Second-Quarter Results

Whirlpool said it completed a $2 billion asset-based lending facility and issued $2 billion in secured bonds, extending debt maturities until 2028 and improving near-term financial flexibility. The company also cited successful North American pricing actions and new product launches. Positive Sentiment: Whirlpool maintained its 2026 revenue and margin outlook. Updated ongoing EPS guidance is $2.50 to $3.00, with the midpoint above the roughly $2.71 analyst consensus, although the company noted that the update reflects a new interest-expense outlook. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $700 million, with free cash flow above $300 million. Whirlpool Corporation Announces Second-Quarter Results

Whirlpool maintained its 2026 revenue and margin outlook. Updated ongoing EPS guidance is $2.50 to $3.00, with the midpoint above the roughly $2.71 analyst consensus, although the company noted that the update reflects a new interest-expense outlook. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be approximately $700 million, with free cash flow above $300 million. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders increased 35.4% year over year to $88 million, and GAAP diluted EPS was $1.15. However, ongoing EBIT margin was only 1.8%, highlighting limited underlying profitability. Whirlpool Releases Q2 2026 Earnings

GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders increased 35.4% year over year to $88 million, and GAAP diluted EPS was $1.15. However, ongoing EBIT margin was only 1.8%, highlighting limited underlying profitability. Negative Sentiment: Q2 revenue fell 6.8% year over year to approximately $3.5 billion, missing the $3.6 billion consensus estimate. Gross profit declined to $442 million, while operating profit was $163 million. Whirlpool Q2 Earnings Metrics

Q2 revenue fell 6.8% year over year to approximately $3.5 billion, missing the $3.6 billion consensus estimate. Gross profit declined to $442 million, while operating profit was $163 million. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing EPS was a loss of $0.21, worse than the expected loss of $0.06. Operating cash flow was negative $120 million during the quarter, reinforcing concerns about demand, margins and cash generation. Whirlpool Falls After Surprise Q2 Loss

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

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