White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WTM. Weiss Ratings cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, White Mountains Insurance Group currently has an average rating of "Hold".

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White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Down 0.8%

WTM stock opened at $2,101.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.29. White Mountains Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $1,648.00 and a twelve month high of $2,333.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,147.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($12.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($8.59). The company had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that White Mountains Insurance Group will post 134 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,545,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,098 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $24,382,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,879,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company's stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based diversified insurance and financial services holding company organized in 1985 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. The company operates through a portfolio of insurance, reinsurance and specialty finance businesses, offering a blend of underwriting expertise and investment management to institutional clients worldwide. As a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: WTM, White Mountains seeks to generate long-term shareholder value by combining disciplined capital management with strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives.

Through its principal operating subsidiaries—most notably Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd.

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