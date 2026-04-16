Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Whitehawk Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHWK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bryan Ball sold 92,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $336,554.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 397,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,465.84. This trade represents a 18.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David James Lennon sold 102,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $359,406.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 691,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,950.54. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,758 shares of company stock worth $1,702,536. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whitehawk Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,915,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,030,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,480,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,414,000. Finally, KVP Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,242,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Performance

Whitehawk Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.57. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

Further Reading

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