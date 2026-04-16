Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Whitehawk Therapeutics logo with Manufacturing background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Analysts assigned Whitehawk a consensus rating of "Hold" from five covering firms (1 sell, 1 hold, 3 buy), with an average 12‑month price target of $6.50.
  • Significant insider selling occurred last quarter — insiders sold 486,758 shares (≈$1.7M), including CEO David Lennon (102,395 shares) and Bryan Ball (92,460 shares) — primarily to cover tax withholding on vested awards, leaving insiders with about 49.9% ownership.
  • Market and results snapshot: the stock opened at $3.90 (market cap $184.07M, P/E 8.30) with a 52‑week range of $1.39–$4.48, and the company recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting −$0.34 vs. −$0.55 expected.
  • Interested in Whitehawk Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Whitehawk Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JonesTrading assumed coverage on Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WHWK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bryan Ball sold 92,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $336,554.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 397,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,465.84. This trade represents a 18.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO David James Lennon sold 102,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $359,406.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 691,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,950.54. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,758 shares of company stock worth $1,702,536. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whitehawk Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,915,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,030,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,480,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,414,000. Finally, KVP Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,242,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Performance

Whitehawk Therapeutics stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.57. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Whitehawk Therapeutics Right Now?

Before you consider Whitehawk Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Whitehawk Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While Whitehawk Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO in 3…2…1…
SpaceX IPO in 3…2…1…
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
The Fed's secret plan to trap your dollars
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
3 Different Fintech Giants: Turnaround, Stability, or Risky Bet?
By Peter Frank | April 12, 2026
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
A Quiet Outperformer With a Catastrophe Caveat
By Peter Frank | April 14, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines