Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Leerink Partners

Research analysts at Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an "outperform" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 126.70% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $8.20.

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Whitehawk Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHWK opened at $3.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Whitehawk Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $5.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61.

Whitehawk Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WHWK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Whitehawk Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bryan Ball sold 92,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total transaction of $336,554.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 397,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,465.84. This trade represents a 18.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Scott M. Giacobello sold 141,600 shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $584,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 295,224 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,275.12. This represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,582 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHWK. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,915,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,480,000. KVP Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Whitehawk Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,242,000. Yu Fan bought a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whitehawk Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whitehawk Therapeutics

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California.

Further Reading

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