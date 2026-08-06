WidePoint (WYY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $41.8340 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 1.24%.The business had revenue of $40.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. On average, analysts expect WidePoint to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WidePoint Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $102.56 million, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $24.30.

Insider Activity at WidePoint

In other WidePoint news, COO Todd Dzyak sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,059. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Fitzgerald sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 90,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,413,170.82. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock worth $1,355,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WidePoint

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WidePoint by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,513 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in WidePoint by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,098 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,777 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 87.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised WidePoint from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $8.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WYY

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a provider of secure mobility management and identity management solutions. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, the company delivers a range of managed services designed to help organizations control and secure their telecommunications and IT environments. Since its inception in the late 1990s, WidePoint has focused on helping businesses and government agencies optimize their mobile device portfolios and ensure regulatory compliance.

WidePoint's core offerings include mobile device management, telecom expense management, and unified endpoint security.

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