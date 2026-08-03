Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues Earnings Results

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%. Williams Companies updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.350-2.350 EPS.

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Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.51. 7,502,637 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $72.25. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $55.82 and a 1 year high of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Williams Companies's payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $917,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,789.12. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,500 shares of company stock worth $5,029,955. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 99.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 767 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $83.56.

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About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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