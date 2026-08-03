Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get Williams Companies alerts: Sign Up

Williams Companies Stock Down 1.4%

WMB stock traded down $1.03 on Monday, reaching $70.51. 7,502,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,012,060. Williams Companies has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $80.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.84 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Williams Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMB

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, CFO John Dean Porter sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $3,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 196,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,815,254.79. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $148,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 283,159 shares in the company, valued at $20,999,071.44. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 66,500 shares of company stock worth $5,029,955 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $755,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884,730 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,915 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $268,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Williams Companies by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,572,067 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $2,018,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314,851 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,331,388 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $200,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,053,873 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $2,768,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,164 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Williams Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Williams Companies wasn't on the list.

While Williams Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here