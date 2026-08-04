Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 281,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,863,883.35. This trade represents a 0.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Terrance Lane Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $148,320.00.

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Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded up $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $72.26. 8,982,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,024,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $80.07. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $83.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Key Williams Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock in a transaction valued at up to $5.5 billion . The deal would expand Williams’ position in the Haynesville-to-Gulf Coast corridor and provide additional infrastructure serving LNG export facilities, power generation and industrial customers. Reuters: Williams to buy Momentum, raises 2026 EBITDA forecast

Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock in a transaction valued at up to . The deal would expand Williams’ position in the Haynesville-to-Gulf Coast corridor and provide additional infrastructure serving LNG export facilities, power generation and industrial customers. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 EBITDA outlook in connection with the acquisition, reinforcing the expected growth contribution from rising Gulf Coast natural-gas demand. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Williams second-quarter results and Momentum acquisition

Management raised its 2026 EBITDA outlook in connection with the acquisition, reinforcing the expected growth contribution from rising Gulf Coast natural-gas demand. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 9.8% year over year to approximately $3.05 billion, exceeding the roughly $2.83 billion consensus cited by MarketBeat. EPS was $0.50, up from $0.46 a year earlier and in line with some consensus estimates. Williams quarterly earnings report

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $747,749,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $755,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,184,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,325,482 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,281,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,915 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $268,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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