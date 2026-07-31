Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $380.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $283.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $351.80.

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Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $336.68 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $274.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.57. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $240.61 and a 1-year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Lucy Clarke bought 1,896 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.37 per share, for a total transaction of $499,349.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 22,717 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,982,976.29. The trade was a 9.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Willis Towers Watson Public this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.42 billion. EPS increased from $2.86 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting broad-based organic growth and margin expansion. WTW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

WTW reported adjusted earnings of $3.35 per share, above the $3.12–$3.13 consensus, while revenue rose 9.1% year over year to $2.47 billion versus expectations of approximately $2.42 billion. EPS increased from $2.86 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting broad-based organic growth and margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Propel is providing a significant efficiency catalyst. Management outlined its Propel transformation program, targeting roughly $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin of about 30% by 2028. If achieved, the plan could support earnings growth and improve WTW’s competitive position, though integration costs remain elevated. WTW outlines Propel targets

Management outlined its Propel transformation program, targeting roughly $400 million in run-rate savings and an adjusted operating margin of about 30% by 2028. If achieved, the plan could support earnings growth and improve WTW’s competitive position, though integration costs remain elevated. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst expectations remain broadly stable but cautious. Zacks Research trimmed several future EPS forecasts only slightly, including its fiscal 2028 estimate to $23.57 from $23.60. The reductions suggest limited near-term fundamental impact, but they indicate analysts are not yet raising long-term expectations following the quarterly beat.

Zacks Research trimmed several future EPS forecasts only slightly, including its fiscal 2028 estimate to $23.57 from $23.60. The reductions suggest limited near-term fundamental impact, but they indicate analysts are not yet raising long-term expectations following the quarterly beat. Negative Sentiment: Execution and technology risks could threaten growth. WTW disclosed risks tied to its AI transformation, including implementation challenges, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity or workforce disruption, and the possibility that investments fail to deliver expected productivity gains. WTW AI transformation risks

WTW disclosed risks tied to its AI transformation, including implementation challenges, regulatory compliance, cybersecurity or workforce disruption, and the possibility that investments fail to deliver expected productivity gains. Negative Sentiment: Some research commentary remains pessimistic. Zacks Research issued a cautious outlook for WTW’s earnings, while the company continues to absorb higher integration costs. This may temper the positive reaction to the Q2 beat until investors see sustained margin improvement and successful execution of Propel.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public NASDAQ: WTW is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company's core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

Further Reading

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