Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK) Short Interest Up 18.2% in April

Winchester Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 23,501 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 19,882 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,159 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of Winchester Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSBK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winchester Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Winchester Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in Winchester Bancorp by 39.2% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 82,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC boosted its stake in Winchester Bancorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners IM LLC now owns 186,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter.

Winchester Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ WSBK opened at $12.84 on Thursday. Winchester Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $119.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83.

Winchester Bancorp (NASDAQ:WSBK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Winchester Bancorp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 1.32%.

About Winchester Bancorp

Winchester Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for The Winchester Bank, a community bank headquartered in Winchester, New Hampshire. Established in 1871, the company operates under a state charter and has a long-standing commitment to serving the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses across its regional footprint.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking products and services, including commercial and consumer lending, real-estate and construction financing, deposit accounts, cash management, and treasury services.

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