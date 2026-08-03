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Wingstop's (WING) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Wingstop logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated its “market perform” rating on Wingstop but cut its price target to $155 from $220, implying about 19.7% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $241.81, despite several firms recently lowering targets or downgrading the stock.
  • Wingstop’s latest quarter exceeded earnings expectations, reporting $1.18 in EPS versus $1.02 expected, while revenue rose 6.5% year over year to $185.56 million but fell short of estimates.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the restaurant operator's stock, down from their prior target price of $220.00. Sanford C. Bernstein's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $330.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Wingstop from $305.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wingstop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Wingstop from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $129.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $152.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.58. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $116.35 and a 52-week high of $381.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.15%.The company had revenue of $185.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Wingstop's revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 138 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Free Report)

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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