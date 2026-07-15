Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Announces Earnings Results

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Winmark had a net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 100.45%.

Get Winmark alerts: Sign Up

Winmark Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of WINA traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $371.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $387.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.52. Winmark has a 1-year low of $338.18 and a 1-year high of $527.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Winmark by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 705 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Winmark by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Winmark by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $14,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Winmark by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Winmark from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Winmark presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Winmark

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Winmark, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Winmark wasn't on the list.

While Winmark currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here