Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Price Target Raised to $182.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. Citigroup's target price indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTFC. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.85.

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Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTFC

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 1.8%

WTFC stock traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.61. 417,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $106.82 and a one year high of $162.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.77.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Eric Lee sold 558 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $82,260.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,371,250.70. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $731,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,349,613.54. This trade represents a 17.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,730 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 10,615 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,979 shares of the bank's stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the bank's stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the first quarter valued at about $773,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Wintrust Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Wintrust Financial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 performance: Wintrust reported record net income of $227.4M and beat estimates with $3.22 EPS on $713.2M revenue; pre‑tax, pre‑provision income was a quarterly record. These results support earnings momentum. Wintrust Financial Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Income

Q1 performance: Wintrust reported record net income of $227.4M and beat estimates with $3.22 EPS on $713.2M revenue; pre‑tax, pre‑provision income was a quarterly record. These results support earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades — Barclays raised its target to $190 and keeps an "overweight" rating, a bullish signal implying substantial upside. Benzinga

Analyst upgrades — Barclays raised its target to $190 and keeps an "overweight" rating, a bullish signal implying substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Price‑target increases from peers — RBC raised its PT to $185 (outperform) and Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight while raising its PT to $188 — these lift consensus sentiment on WTFC. Benzinga Benzinga

Price‑target increases from peers — RBC raised its PT to $185 (outperform) and Piper Sandler reaffirmed overweight while raising its PT to $188 — these lift consensus sentiment on WTFC. Positive Sentiment: Additional analyst support — DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" with a $165 target, adding incremental buy‑side validation. Benzinga TickerReport

Additional analyst support — DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" with a $165 target, adding incremental buy‑side validation. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for deeper read‑throughs of loan growth, margin outlook and capital deployment plans (useful for modeling but not immediate market movers). WTFC Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript Q1 Results Presentation

Earnings materials available — The earnings call transcript and slide deck are posted for deeper read‑throughs of loan growth, margin outlook and capital deployment plans (useful for modeling but not immediate market movers). Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and metric checks — Coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat summaries) confirm beats on top and bottom lines and show key metric trends for modeling forward returns. Zacks MarketBeat

Analyses and metric checks — Coverage pieces (Zacks, MarketBeat summaries) confirm beats on top and bottom lines and show key metric trends for modeling forward returns. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term headwinds likely explaining the pullback: profit‑taking after the post‑earnings run, sector rotation/interest‑rate sensitivity and lighter intraday volume vs. average suggest short‑term selling pressure despite the fundamentally positive print.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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