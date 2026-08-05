WisdomTree Q3 EPS Estimate Raised by Northland Securities

WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT - Free Report) - Research analysts at Northland Securities increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for WisdomTree in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for WisdomTree's current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for WisdomTree's Q4 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of WisdomTree from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen raised WisdomTree from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.66.

Get WisdomTree alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Stock Performance

NYSE:WT opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.17.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. WisdomTree had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. WisdomTree's revenue for the quarter was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. WisdomTree's payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In related news, COO R Jarrett Lilien sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $569,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,110,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,083,552.55. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its position in WisdomTree by 1,679.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting WisdomTree

Here are the key news stories impacting WisdomTree this week:

Positive Sentiment: WisdomTree reported quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, exceeding the $0.26 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 57.3% year over year to $177.2 million, above expectations of $170.6 million. The earnings beat and substantial revenue growth appear to be the primary catalysts for the stock’s advance. WisdomTree Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

WisdomTree reported quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share, exceeding the $0.26 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 57.3% year over year to $177.2 million, above expectations of $170.6 million. The earnings beat and substantial revenue growth appear to be the primary catalysts for the stock’s advance. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its WisdomTree EPS estimates across multiple periods, including Q3 2026 to $0.31 from $0.29 and FY2026 to $1.21 from $1.13. Its FY2027 forecast increased to $1.30 from $1.22, suggesting improved expectations for continued earnings growth.

Northland Securities raised its WisdomTree EPS estimates across multiple periods, including Q3 2026 to $0.31 from $0.29 and FY2026 to $1.21 from $1.13. Its FY2027 forecast increased to $1.30 from $1.22, suggesting improved expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Northland also lifted its quarterly 2027 estimates: Q1 EPS to $0.29, Q2 to $0.32, Q3 to $0.34 and Q4 to $0.35. These revisions are above WisdomTree’s current-year consensus EPS forecast of $1.14 and reinforce the bullish outlook following the results.

Northland also lifted its quarterly 2027 estimates: Q1 EPS to $0.29, Q2 to $0.32, Q3 to $0.34 and Q4 to $0.35. These revisions are above WisdomTree’s current-year consensus EPS forecast of $1.14 and reinforce the bullish outlook following the results. Neutral Sentiment: A separate analysis highlighted WisdomTree’s diversified asset growth and strategic expansion as contributors to the quarter’s performance, potentially supporting the company’s longer-term growth narrative. WT Q2 Deep Dive: Diversified Asset Growth and Strategic Expansion Drive Results

A separate analysis highlighted WisdomTree’s diversified asset growth and strategic expansion as contributors to the quarter’s performance, potentially supporting the company’s longer-term growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: An article discussing a WisdomTree covered-call strategy focuses on income generation for investors rather than a new corporate development, so it is unlikely to be a direct catalyst for WT shares. A WisdomTree Covered Call Can Cultivate a Bountiful Yield

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc NYSE: WT is a U.S.-based asset management firm specializing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and exchange-traded products (ETPs). Founded in 2006 by Jonathan Steinberg and headquartered in New York City, WisdomTree has developed a reputation for pioneering smart-beta and fundamentally weighted indexing approaches. The company designs strategies that seek to enhance returns and reduce volatility by weighting constituents based on dividends, earnings or other financial metrics rather than relying solely on market capitalization.

WisdomTree offers a broad suite of investment products covering equities, fixed income, currencies, commodities and digital assets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider WisdomTree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and WisdomTree wasn't on the list.

While WisdomTree currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here