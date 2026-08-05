Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings cut Wix.com from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Wix.com from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $86.00 to $62.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wix.com from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.25.

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Wix.com Trading Up 17.5%

WIX opened at $66.78 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $40.16 and a 1-year high of $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -85.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.29.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $563.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.56 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 520,633 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $54,089,000 after buying an additional 214,864 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,962 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $145,238,000 after buying an additional 449,699 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,837 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 36,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 756,866 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $78,631,000 after acquiring an additional 341,869 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Wix.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings and revenue beat expectations. Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39, above the $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $563.1 million, exceeding the $552.6 million forecast. Bookings increased 12% to approximately $569 million. Wix Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wix reported adjusted EPS of $1.39, above the $1.13 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 14.9% year over year to $563.1 million, exceeding the $552.6 million forecast. Bookings increased 12% to approximately $569 million. Positive Sentiment: Base44 profitability is improving. Wix launched its proprietary Base 1 large language model and expects Base44’s non-GAAP gross margin to reach roughly 60% in the second half of 2026, compared with near-zero margins entering the year. Lower AI inference costs could improve future margins and free cash flow. Wix: Structural Profitability Improvements To Base44 Are Encouraging

Wix launched its proprietary Base 1 large language model and expects Base44’s non-GAAP gross margin to reach roughly 60% in the second half of 2026, compared with near-zero margins entering the year. Lower AI inference costs could improve future margins and free cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Full-year guidance was maintained. Wix reiterated expectations for low-teens bookings growth, low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding acquisition and restructuring costs. The company also announced an intended strategic partnership with Thryv to provide integrated commerce, payments and website solutions for small and midsize businesses. Thryv and Wix Strategic Partnership

Wix reiterated expectations for low-teens bookings growth, low- to mid-teens revenue growth and a high-teens free-cash-flow margin, excluding acquisition and restructuring costs. The company also announced an intended strategic partnership with Thryv to provide integrated commerce, payments and website solutions for small and midsize businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views improved but remain mixed. Some coverage upgraded Wix to “Buy” on its valuation and Base44 margin potential, while another analyst moderated its rating because of execution risk and the company’s reduced guidance earlier in the year.

Some coverage upgraded Wix to “Buy” on its valuation and Base44 margin potential, while another analyst moderated its rating because of execution risk and the company’s reduced guidance earlier in the year. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-law firms publicized a class action against Wix and certain officers. The litigation alleges that Wix overstated the competitiveness and financial prospects of its AI products while understating development, computing and marketing costs. Investors seeking a lead-plaintiff role face a September 22, 2026 deadline. The allegations have not been proven, but the litigation adds legal and reputational risk. Pomerantz Wix Class Action Announcement

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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