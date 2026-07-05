Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WWW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th.

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Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $457.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $860,727.76. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13,834.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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