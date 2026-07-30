Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWW

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.6%

WWW stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $32.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.41%.The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $87,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,727.76. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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