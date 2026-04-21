Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.3333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, January 23rd.

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Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company's 50-day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.85.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $510.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. Wolverine World Wide's payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company's stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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