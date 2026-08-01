Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.75.

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Wolverine World Wide Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.38.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.580 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $87,340.00. Following the sale, the director owned 54,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,727.76. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2,134.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13,834.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company's stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc NYSE: WWW is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide's offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide's portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

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