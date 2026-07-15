Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

WK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Workiva Stock Down 1.5%

WK opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.16. Workiva has a 52 week low of $43.34 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 233.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $247.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 68.43% and a net margin of 1.53%.The company's revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Workiva

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Workiva by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,746 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $18,047,000 after purchasing an additional 73,266 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the software maker's stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Workiva

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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