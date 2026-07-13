Workiva (NYSE:WK) Shares Up 6.1% - What's Next?

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $55.33. Approximately 285,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,032,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.17.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research lowered Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Workiva from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Workiva from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Stock Up 6.0%

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.64.

Workiva (NYSE:WK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Workiva had a net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 68.43%. The company had revenue of $247.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Workiva's revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Workiva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $49,690.00. Following the sale, the director owned 34,802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,729,311.38. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.77% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workiva

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,095 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Workiva by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Workiva by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, originally founded as WebFilings in 2008, delivers a cloud-native platform designed to streamline and connect data, documents and teams for reporting and compliance. Its flagship Workiva platform supports a range of applications including financial reporting, regulatory filings, internal controls documentation, risk management and environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures. By centralizing data and automating workflows, the company helps organizations improve accuracy, transparency and auditability across critical reporting processes.

The Workiva platform offers modular solutions that integrate with existing enterprise systems and data sources.

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