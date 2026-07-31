World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Director John Manley Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) Director John Manley sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $398,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 54,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,146.08. The trade was a 15.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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World Kinect Stock Performance

WKC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,184,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,937. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.19. World Kinect Corporation has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $41.20. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. World Kinect had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. World Kinect has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from World Kinect's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. World Kinect's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of World Kinect by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 107,302 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in World Kinect by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in World Kinect by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,135 shares of the company's stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 1.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,354 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WKC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised World Kinect from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price target on World Kinect in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of World Kinect from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on World Kinect

About World Kinect

World Kinect Energy Services, Inc NYSE: WKC is a global energy services company specializing in fuel procurement, supply chain management and risk mitigation solutions. The company offers an integrated platform that facilitates the sourcing, trading and logistics of refined fuels, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable energy products. Its services are designed to help industrial, commercial and institutional clients optimize energy costs, comply with environmental regulations and manage price volatility.

In addition to traditional commodity trading and delivery, World Kinect provides a suite of value-added services that include carbon offset and decarbonization strategies, energy efficiency consulting and emissions reporting.

Further Reading

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