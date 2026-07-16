WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Given a C$372.00 Price Target at Desjardins

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$372.00 target price by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price suggests a potential upside of 105.29% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WSP Global from C$320.00 to C$280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$278.00 to C$272.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$345.00 to C$315.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TD reduced their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$308.00 to C$307.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$300.50.

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WSP Global Trading Up 4.0%

WSP traded up C$6.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$181.21. 327,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$185.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$219.53. The firm has a market cap of C$24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.20. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$169.20 and a 1 year high of C$291.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.19.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter. WSP Global had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 9.5687404 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pascale Sourisse purchased 364 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$172.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,615.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 888 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$152,753.76. This trade represents a 69.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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