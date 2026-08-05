WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$211.38 and traded as low as C$174.74. WSP Global shares last traded at C$180.71, with a volume of 625,584 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$330.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$286.00 to C$281.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$345.00 to C$315.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$307.00 to C$255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$318.00 to C$266.00 and set an "outperformer" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$296.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Stock Up 5.5%

The company has a market cap of C$24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$177.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$211.38.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter. WSP Global had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.5687404 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. WSP Global's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pascale Sourisse bought 364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$172.02 per share, with a total value of C$62,615.28. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$152,753.76. This represents a 69.47% increase in their position. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

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