W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Announces $2.49 Quarterly Dividend

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 2.49 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 55 years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $50.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

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W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,360.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $906.52 and a one year high of $1,419.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,331.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,199.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.21 by $1.44. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2026 guidance at 44.250-46.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 313 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.69, for a total value of $385,518.97. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 399 shares in the company, valued at $491,444.31. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 854 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,231.06, for a total value of $1,051,325.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,913,067.24. The trade was a 35.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,624 shares of company stock worth $3,232,291. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 420.0% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Miller Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company's stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc NYSE: GWW is an industrial supply distributor founded in 1927 and headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. The company supplies maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services to businesses, institutions and government customers. Over its long history Grainger has developed a broad product assortment and a national distribution network that supports operations across a range of end markets, including manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, transportation and public sector organizations.

Grainger's product portfolio spans core categories such as electrical and lighting, safety and personal protective equipment, material handling, motors and power transmission, plumbing and HVAC, fasteners and adhesives, hand and power tools, and janitorial and facility supplies.

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