Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Up 11.1% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN - Get Free Report) shot up 11.1% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $109.24 and last traded at $108.41. 953,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,553,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.

The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 5.14%.The business's revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

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Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Wynn Resorts's payout ratio is 29.85%.

Trending Headlines about Wynn Resorts

Here are the key news stories impacting Wynn Resorts this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Wynn reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, above the $0.99 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.83 billion. Net income more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Wynn Resorts Second Quarter 2026 Results

Wynn reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 per share, above the $0.99 analyst consensus, while revenue rose 6.9% year over year to $1.86 billion, exceeding estimates of $1.83 billion. Net income more than doubled to $140.1 million, and adjusted property EBITDAR increased to $568.3 million. Positive Sentiment: Macau and affluent-customer demand helped results: Wynn Palace revenue increased to $653.4 million and Wynn Macau revenue rose to $351.1 million. Coverage also highlighted resilient demand from wealthy customers, supporting expectations for continued recovery in the company’s Macau operations. Wynn Resorts Second-Quarter Revenue Rises on Casino Demand

Wynn Palace revenue increased to $653.4 million and Wynn Macau revenue rose to $351.1 million. Coverage also highlighted resilient demand from wealthy customers, supporting expectations for continued recovery in the company’s Macau operations. Positive Sentiment: UAE resort opening date confirmed: Wynn Al Marjan Island is scheduled to open in September 2027. The project gives Wynn a potential new growth platform in the Middle East, while Macau expansion projects are expected to begin this year. Wynn Resorts Confirms September 2027 Opening

Wynn Al Marjan Island is scheduled to open in September 2027. The project gives Wynn a potential new growth platform in the Middle East, while Macau expansion projects are expected to begin this year. Positive Sentiment: Shareholder returns continued: Wynn declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14, and repurchased approximately $75 million of stock during the quarter. Wynn Resorts Reports Strong Q2 Results and Dividend

Wynn declared a $0.25 quarterly dividend, payable August 28 to shareholders of record August 14, and repurchased approximately $75 million of stock during the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts maintain a generally favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus, but the shares remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that investors may still want evidence of sustained growth.

Analysts maintain a generally favorable “Moderate Buy” consensus, but the shares remain below their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating that investors may still want evidence of sustained growth. Negative Sentiment: Higher UAE investment could pressure returns: JPMorgan reportedly expects Wynn’s UAE capital spending in 2027 could triple as the project’s scope and costs rise. The spending may strengthen the resort long term but increases near-term execution and financing risk. JPMorgan UAE Capital Spending Analysis

JPMorgan reportedly expects Wynn’s UAE capital spending in 2027 could triple as the project’s scope and costs rise. The spending may strengthen the resort long term but increases near-term execution and financing risk. Negative Sentiment: Reports that China’s anti-graft campaign is weighing on Macau casino activity remain a risk to Wynn’s largest regional earnings contributor and could limit the durability of the recovery. China Anti-Graft Drive and Wynn Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research cut Wynn Resorts from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,961 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 7,568 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,659 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,008 shares of the casino operator's stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited NASDAQ: WYNN is a global developer and operator of luxury resorts and casinos, renowned for its premium hospitality offerings and integrated entertainment experiences. The company specializes in high-end hotel accommodations, gaming operations, fine dining restaurants, retail outlets, meeting and convention spaces, and live entertainment venues. Its properties are designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking upscale environments and world-class service.

Founded in 2002 by hospitality entrepreneur Steve Wynn, the company opened its flagship property, Wynn Las Vegas, on the Las Vegas Strip in 2005, followed by Encore Las Vegas in 2008.

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