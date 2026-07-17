Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 366.90 and traded as low as GBX 360. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 363, with a volume of 18,018 shares changing hands.

Get Wynnstay Group alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 500 price target on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 500.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WYN

Wynnstay Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £83.56 million, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.20. The company's 50 day moving average price is GBX 358.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 366.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX 20.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rob Thomas acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 368 per share, for a total transaction of £9,200. Also, insider Alk Brand acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £9,200. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay is a 108-year-old, leading UK supplier of agricultural products and services, supporting farmers and rural communities nationwide . Founded in 1917 as a farmers' co-operative and listed on AIM since 2004, Wynnstay has a proven track record of delivering consistent returns and rising dividends. In 2025, we launched Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, a five-year plan focused on growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation. This builds on Project Genesis, introduced in 2024, which strengthened operational efficiency and created a robust foundation for transformation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wynnstay Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wynnstay Group wasn't on the list.

While Wynnstay Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here