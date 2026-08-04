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Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Wynnstay Group logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 368.17 and traded as low as GBX 360. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 360, with a volume of 33,837 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "house stock" rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynnstay Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 500.

View Our Latest Analysis on WYN

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.87 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 368.17.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX 20.94 EPS for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynnstay Group

In related news, insider Rob Thomas bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £9,200. Also, insider Alk Brand bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £9,200. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynnstay Group

(Get Free Report)

Wynnstay is a 108-year-old, leading UK supplier of agricultural products and services, supporting farmers and rural communities nationwide . Founded in 1917 as a farmers' co-operative and listed on AIM since 2004, Wynnstay has a proven track record of delivering consistent returns and rising dividends. In 2025, we launched Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, a five-year plan focused on growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation. This builds on Project Genesis, introduced in 2024, which strengthened operational efficiency and created a robust foundation for transformation.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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