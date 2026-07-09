Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 356.59 and traded as high as GBX 380. Wynnstay Group shares last traded at GBX 373.34, with a volume of 9,192 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WYN shares. Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 500 price target on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 500.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wynnstay Group

Wynnstay Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of £85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.20. The business's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 356.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 365.11.

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported GBX 20.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Wynnstay Group had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.51%. Research analysts predict that Wynnstay Group Plc will post 24.9054054 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynnstay Group news, insider Alk Brand bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £9,200. Also, insider Rob Thomas bought 2,500 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 368 per share, with a total value of £9,200. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company's stock.

Wynnstay Group Company Profile

Wynnstay is a 108-year-old, leading UK supplier of agricultural products and services, supporting farmers and rural communities nationwide . Founded in 1917 as a farmers' co-operative and listed on AIM since 2004, Wynnstay has a proven track record of delivering consistent returns and rising dividends. In 2025, we launched Wynnstay Strategy Genesis, a five-year plan focused on growth, innovation, and sustainable value creation. This builds on Project Genesis, introduced in 2024, which strengthened operational efficiency and created a robust foundation for transformation.

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