X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wells Fargo & Company

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on XFOR. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.70.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on XFOR

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ XFOR opened at $4.41 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 10.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $415.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.35.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.20 million. X4 Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,106.30% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO David Kirske sold 8,543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $36,393.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,750 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $714,615. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 6,737,648 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,826,000 after buying an additional 423,196 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 321.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,676 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 114,915 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies targeting the C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) for the treatment of rare immunological diseases and oncology indications. The company's lead asset, mavorixafor, is an orally administered, selective small-molecule CXCR4 antagonist designed to mobilize white blood cells and enhance immune function, with a primary focus on WHIM syndrome, a rare congenital immunodeficiency.

Beyond its WHIM syndrome program, X4 is advancing mavorixafor in clinical trials for additional hematologic and solid tumor settings—such as Waldenström's macroglobulinemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia—where modulation of the CXCR4 pathway may improve patient outcomes.

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