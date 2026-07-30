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Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Xcel Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Xcel Energy’s earnings beat expectations: Second-quarter EPS was $0.93, surpassing the $0.79 consensus estimate, helped by infrastructure-investment recovery and lower power costs.
  • Revenue weakened: Quarterly revenue totaled $3.12 billion, below the $3.54 billion forecast and down 5.1% year over year.
  • Dividend and analyst sentiment remain supportive: Xcel declared a $0.5925 quarterly dividend, yielding about 3.0%, while analysts maintain a consensus “Buy” rating with an average price target of $92.65.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14, FiscalAI reports. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.23. 7,170,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,234. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5925 per share. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Xcel Energy's payout ratio is 68.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. New Street Research set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $101.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $92.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XEL

Key Headlines Impacting Xcel Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Xcel reported GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share, up from $0.75 a year earlier and well above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Increased recovery of electric infrastructure investments and lower power costs were key contributors. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report
  • Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 3.0%. The payout supports Xcel’s appeal to income-focused investors. Xcel Energy dividend announcement
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management discussed the quarter’s infrastructure investment recovery and operating factors during the earnings call. Investors will focus on whether these drivers can support sustained earnings growth and regulatory recovery in upcoming periods. Xcel Energy Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Revenue was $3.12 billion, below the $3.54 billion consensus estimate and down 5.1% from the prior-year period. The revenue shortfall and continued dependence on cost recovery and regulatory outcomes temper the bullish impact of the EPS beat. Xcel Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

About Xcel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

See Also

Earnings History for Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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