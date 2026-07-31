XCF Global Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX) Short Interest Down 35.9% in July

XCF Global Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,512,125 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the June 30th total of 8,597,102 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,582,368 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of XCF Global Capital in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised XCF Global Capital from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on XCF Global Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded XCF Global Capital from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $0.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on SAFX

XCF Global Capital Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SAFX opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.32. XCF Global Capital has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

XCF Global Capital (NASDAQ:SAFX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). XCF Global Capital had a net margin of 300.85% and a negative return on equity of 588.22%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that XCF Global Capital will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other XCF Global Capital news, major shareholder Randy Soule sold 5,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,383,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,677,127.99. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XCF Global Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFX. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in XCF Global Capital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XCF Global Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XCF Global Capital by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,131,109 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 720,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of XCF Global Capital by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,448 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 69,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in XCF Global Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company's stock.

About XCF Global Capital

XCF Global Capital Inc is a player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through Sustainable Aviation Fuel. XCF Global Capital Inc, formerly known as Focus Impact BH3 Acquisition Company, is based in RENO, NV.

Further Reading

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