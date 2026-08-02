Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to announce earnings of ($1.14) per share and revenue of $1.6670 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of XENE stock opened at $62.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.61. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $72.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gary Patou sold 1,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $70,251.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,973.44. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Cannon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $63,236.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,318.70. The trade was a 44.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 203,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $9,142,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XENE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $77.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel, small‐molecule drugs targeting ion channels in the central and peripheral nervous system. The company's research focus centers on neurological and pain disorders—including epilepsy, migraine, and neuropathic pain—by modulating key ion‐channel proteins to restore normal neuronal function. Xenon's scientific platform draws upon advances in ion‐channel biology and structure‐based drug design to identify and optimize therapeutic candidates with the potential for improved safety and efficacy profiles compared with existing treatments.

The company's pipeline comprises multiple preclinical and clinical programs.

Further Reading

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