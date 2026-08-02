Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

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Read Our Latest Report on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of XERS opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. Xeris Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xeris Biopharma

In other news, Director Barbara-Jean A. Bormann-Kennedy sold 16,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 126,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $770,385. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven Pieper sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $235,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,366,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,638,771.56. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 234,833 shares of company stock worth $1,742,622 in the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xeris Biopharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 682.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,782,734 shares of the company's stock worth $14,511,000 after buying an additional 1,554,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,186,677 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,760 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,089,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,790,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223,404 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 873,236 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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