Free Trial
→ 'Computers are about to become obsolete' - George Gilder. Here’s why. (From Eagle Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
XOMA Royalty logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • XOMA Royalty has a consensus analyst rating of “Hold”, based on seven covering firms; five rate it Hold and two Buy, with an average price target of $53.75.
  • Recent analyst actions were mixed, including downgrades from HC Wainwright and Lucid Cap Mkts, while Zacks Research and TD Cowen moved more bullish or neutral on the stock.
  • The company beat its latest quarterly expectations, reporting $0.12 EPS versus a loss estimate and revenue of $13.76 million, while shares recently traded near their 52-week high at $41.89.
  • Interested in XOMA Royalty? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of XOMA Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lucid Cap Mkts lowered XOMA Royalty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upgraded XOMA Royalty to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised XOMA Royalty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on XOMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 3,436.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 778 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,190 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 203.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company's stock.

XOMA Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $499.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA Royalty has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. XOMA Royalty had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 45.75%.The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Royalty will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XOMA Royalty NASDAQ: XOMA is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company's business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company's investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in XOMA Royalty Right Now?

Before you consider XOMA Royalty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XOMA Royalty wasn't on the list.

While XOMA Royalty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist Cover
The 7 Hottest IPOs On Wall Street’s 2026 Watchlist

MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
SpaceX eyes a 1.75 trillion valuation - here's what to know
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines