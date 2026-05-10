XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of XOMA Royalty from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Lucid Cap Mkts lowered XOMA Royalty from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upgraded XOMA Royalty to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised XOMA Royalty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of XOMA Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Get XOMA Royalty alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Report on XOMA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in XOMA Royalty by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,440 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 3,436.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 778 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of XOMA Royalty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of XOMA Royalty by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,190 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of XOMA Royalty by 203.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,273 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company's stock.

XOMA Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $499.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.90. XOMA Royalty has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $42.81.

XOMA Royalty (NASDAQ:XOMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. XOMA Royalty had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 45.75%.The business had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Royalty will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Royalty Company Profile

XOMA Royalty NASDAQ: XOMA is a specialty healthcare royalty company that acquires and manages royalty interests in small-molecule and biologic drugs. The company's business model centers on purchasing royalty streams on marketed or near-market pharmaceutical products, providing capital to developers in exchange for a share of future net sales. By focusing on late-stage assets with established clinical and commercial profiles, XOMA Royalty aims to generate predictable, long-term cash flows for its shareholders.

The company's investment portfolio spans a range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, immunology and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XOMA Royalty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XOMA Royalty wasn't on the list.

While XOMA Royalty currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here