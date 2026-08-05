Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target points to a potential upside of 2.70% from the company's previous close.

XMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Xometry from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on Xometry from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.88.

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Xometry Stock Performance

Xometry stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.50. The stock had a trading volume of 889,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.82. Xometry has a 1 year low of $35.86 and a 1 year high of $106.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Xometry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lukas Alexander Biewald bought 47,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,999,930.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,686,390. This trade represents a 582.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Subir Dutt sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 104,732 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,363,897.52. The trade was a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 80,496 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,393,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Xometry by 54.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,964,909 shares of the company's stock worth $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 690,558 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,455,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 243.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 694,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 492,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xometry by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 842,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,132,000 after purchasing an additional 451,259 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Xometry

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results: Revenue increased 41% year over year to a record $229.3 million, exceeding the $215.2 million consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.16 also topped expectations, while marketplace revenue accelerated 45% to $215.4 million. Xometry Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased 41% year over year to a record $229.3 million, exceeding the $215.2 million consensus estimate. Adjusted diluted EPS of $0.16 also topped expectations, while marketplace revenue accelerated 45% to $215.4 million. Positive Sentiment: Improving profitability: Adjusted EBITDA rose $10.2 million year over year to $14.1 million, and non-GAAP net income increased to $9.9 million from $1.1 million. Active buyers grew 20%, while higher-spending accounts increased 23%, supporting the company’s growth outlook.

Adjusted EBITDA rose $10.2 million year over year to $14.1 million, and non-GAAP net income increased to $9.9 million from $1.1 million. Active buyers grew 20%, while higher-spending accounts increased 23%, supporting the company’s growth outlook. Positive Sentiment: Raised outlook: Xometry forecast third-quarter revenue of $234 million to $236 million, well above the $221.7 million consensus estimate, and expects adjusted EBITDA of $16 million to $17 million. Full-year revenue growth guidance was increased to 33%-34% from 27%-28%, with projected adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $62 million.

Xometry forecast third-quarter revenue of $234 million to $236 million, well above the $221.7 million consensus estimate, and expects adjusted EBITDA of $16 million to $17 million. Full-year revenue growth guidance was increased to 33%-34% from 27%-28%, with projected adjusted EBITDA of $60 million to $62 million. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $85 to $110 and assigned an “overweight” rating, reinforcing the bullish reaction to Xometry’s operating momentum. Benzinga

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its price target from $85 to $110 and assigned an “overweight” rating, reinforcing the bullish reaction to Xometry’s operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Balance-sheet boost: The company ended the quarter with $517 million in cash, following $248 million in net proceeds from a stock offering and $50 million from a Siemens private placement. The additional capital supports expansion and acquisitions but increases the share count and potential dilution.

The company ended the quarter with $517 million in cash, following $248 million in net proceeds from a stock offering and $50 million from a Siemens private placement. The additional capital supports expansion and acquisitions but increases the share count and potential dilution. Negative Sentiment: Remaining risks: Xometry still reported a GAAP net loss of $5.3 million, services revenue declined 3% year over year, and reported insider activity has been dominated by selling. These issues may temper enthusiasm despite the stronger marketplace performance.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc NASDAQ: XMTR operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

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