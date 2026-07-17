XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

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Several brokerages have commented on XPEV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of XPENG from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of XPENG from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XPENG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of XPENG in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XPENG

XPENG Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $14.05 on Friday. XPENG has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. XPENG had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. Analysts forecast that XPENG will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of XPENG by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,168,406 shares of the company's stock worth $23,695,000 after acquiring an additional 77,476 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in XPENG in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPENG in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in XPENG by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 78,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. purchased a new stake in XPENG during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company's stock.

XPENG Company Profile

XPENG Inc NYSE: XPEV is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

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