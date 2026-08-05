XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) Reaches New 1-Year Low - Should You Sell?

XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.73 and last traded at $11.7650, with a volume of 5423440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $25.20 target price on shares of XPENG in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of XPENG in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of XPENG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of XPENG in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPENG from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.40.

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XPENG Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.63 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). XPENG had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. As a group, analysts predict that XPENG Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of XPENG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPENG by 0.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 387,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in XPENG by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,533 shares of the company's stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,983 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in XPENG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,325,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in XPENG by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 78,380 shares of the company's stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in XPENG during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPENG

XPENG Inc NYSE: XPEV is a China-based developer and manufacturer of smart electric vehicles. The company designs, engineers and sells battery-electric sedans and sport-utility vehicles along with related software and services. Founded in 2014, XPENG positions itself as a technology-driven automaker with a focus on vehicle connectivity, software-defined features and advanced driver assistance systems.

Product offerings center on passenger EVs spanning compact crossovers and midsize sedans, supported by in-house software platforms and over-the-air update capabilities.

Further Reading

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