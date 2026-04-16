XPO (NYSE:XPO) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $221.82 and last traded at $221.1570, with a volume of 926984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.33.

Get XPO alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XPO. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of XPO and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on XPO from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research raised XPO from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of XPO from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $230.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $184.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on XPO

XPO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.48.

XPO (NYSE:XPO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.95 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 79.3% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,595,056 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $454,020,000 after buying an additional 1,589,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,304,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 228,761.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,121,419 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $152,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,929 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,267,881 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $810,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,434 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in XPO by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,860,803 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,403,973,000 after acquiring an additional 735,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company's stock.

XPO Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of transportation and logistics services, offering a broad portfolio of solutions designed to optimize supply chains for businesses of all sizes. The company's operations span freight brokerage, less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, full truckload transportation, last-mile delivery, contract logistics and global forwarding. XPO aims to leverage advanced technology and operational expertise to drive efficiency, visibility and reliability across end-to-end supply-chain networks.

In its freight brokerage segment, XPO connects shippers to a network of carriers through digital platforms that facilitate rate comparisons, booking, tracking and settlement.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider XPO, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and XPO wasn't on the list.

While XPO currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here