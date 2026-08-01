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Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Cut to "Sell" at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Xponential Fitness logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wall Street Zen downgraded Xponential Fitness to “Sell” from “Hold,” though the broader analyst consensus remains “Hold” with an average price target of $8.44.
  • Xponential Fitness reported a quarterly loss of $0.04 per share, missing estimates by $0.15, while revenue fell 21% year over year to $60.71 million.
  • XPOF shares opened at $6.53, with a market capitalization of approximately $320.8 million; institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the stock.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Xponential Fitness.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities raised Xponential Fitness from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Roth Capital set a $7.00 target price on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Xponential Fitness from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered Xponential Fitness from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. Xponential Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 11.28%.The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Xponential Fitness's revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 1,621.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,632 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $44,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter worth $54,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company's stock.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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