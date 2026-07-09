Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XPOF. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Xponential Fitness from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a "sector weight" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Xponential Fitness from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings downgraded Xponential Fitness from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price objective on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.44.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XPOF

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of XPOF stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $328.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.07. Xponential Fitness has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $11.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voss Capital LP lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 6,033,653 shares of the company's stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 2,801,153 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $12,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,554,023 shares of the company's stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 8.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,463,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,402,000 after acquiring an additional 109,432 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 114,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company's stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness is a leading franchisor and operator of boutique fitness studios headquartered in Irvine, California. The company specializes in developing, marketing, and supporting a portfolio of fitness brands that deliver low-impact cardio, strength training, and mindful movement workouts. Through its asset-light franchise model, Xponential provides entrepreneurs with proprietary studio designs, branded equipment, digital support, and comprehensive training programs to ensure consistent member experiences.

Its portfolio comprises core brands such as Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, YogaSix, Row House, Rumble, AKT, and STRIDE.

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