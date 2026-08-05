XTI Aerospace (XTIA) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share and revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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XTI Aerospace Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:XTIA opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. XTI Aerospace has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 4.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XTI Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of XTI Aerospace by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 105,738 shares of the technology company's stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 48,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XTI Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in XTI Aerospace by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,403 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in XTI Aerospace by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,459 shares of the technology company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 136,104 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in XTI Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XTIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of XTI Aerospace in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of XTI Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XTIA

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace Inc NASDAQ: XTIA is an early‐stage aerospace company headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, focused on the design and development of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for the business and specialty aviation markets. The company's core mission is to deliver a next‐generation hybrid wing–body aircraft capable of both VTOL and short-takeoff and landing (STOL) operations, addressing the growing demand for point-to-point air transportation without the need for traditional airport infrastructure.

The company's flagship product, the TriFan 600, is a six- to eight-seat business aircraft powered by a proprietary tri-fan propulsion system.

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