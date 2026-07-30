Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.95 and traded as low as $5.20. Xunlei shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 254,742 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Xunlei from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Xunlei from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on Xunlei

Xunlei Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $332.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Xunlei declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 26th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xunlei

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Xunlei during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Xunlei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xunlei in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xunlei by 9,106.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the software maker's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Xunlei by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the software maker's stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xunlei Company Profile

Xunlei Limited NASDAQ: XNET is a China-based technology company specializing in content acceleration and cloud services. Its core offerings include the Xunlei download manager, which integrates peer-to-peer (P2P) and cloud-based acceleration technologies to enhance file delivery speeds for large downloads. The company has expanded its suite of products to encompass cloud storage solutions, media streaming applications and mobile browsing tools, all aimed at improving digital content distribution and user experience.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Shenzhen, Xunlei originally gained traction by addressing bandwidth constraints in China's burgeoning internet market.

Further Reading

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