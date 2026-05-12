Yanjun Wang Sells 800 Shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock

Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) insider Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $66,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,507,320. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Yanjun Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.79, for a total value of $69,432.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $70,704.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $68,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $68,904.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $66,648.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.92, for a total value of $68,736.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $67,664.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $68,808.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $71,656.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Yanjun Wang sold 800 shares of SEA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $73,656.00.

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SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $77.05 and a 52 week high of $199.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 6.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in SEA by 219.4% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in SEA by 7.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 144,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $25,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in SEA by 22.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,886,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $515,894,000 after purchasing an additional 521,782 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in SEA by 11.5% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,440,820 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $257,414,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in SEA by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,015 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on SEA from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on SEA from $226.00 to $120.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SE

About SEA

Sea Limited NYSE: SE is a Singapore-based consumer internet company that operates a trio of interconnected businesses across digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. Founded in 2009 as Garena and later rebranded as Sea, the company is headquartered in Singapore and listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Sea positions itself as a technology platform focused on enabling online consumers, merchants and developers primarily across Southeast Asia and adjacent markets.

Sea's digital entertainment arm, Garena, is a game developer and publisher that also organizes esports initiatives and operates online gaming platforms.

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