Yara International ASA (YARIY) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its resultson Friday, July 17th. Analysts expect Yara International ASA to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.58%.The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. On average, analysts expect Yara International ASA to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yara International ASA alerts: Sign Up

Yara International ASA Price Performance

Yara International ASA stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YARIY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Yara International ASA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA is a Norway-based chemical company that specializes in the production and distribution of mineral fertilizers and nitrogen-based crop nutrition solutions. Headquartered in Oslo, Yara is recognized for its comprehensive portfolio of products that support agricultural productivity, environmental protection and industrial applications. The company's operations span the entire value chain from ammonia production to the blending and distribution of finished fertilizer products.

The core of Yara's business centers on nitrogen-based fertilizers including ammonium nitrate, urea, calcium ammonium nitrate and specialty blends designed to optimize crop yield and nutrient use efficiency.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Yara International ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Yara International ASA wasn't on the list.

While Yara International ASA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here