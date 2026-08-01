Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and traded as low as $0.84. Yatra Online shares last traded at $0.8486, with a volume of 10,164 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Yatra Online from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Yatra Online in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yatra Online

Yatra Online Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The company has a market cap of $52.86 million, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatra Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Simcoe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,604,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Yatra Online by 22,610.3% in the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,140 shares of the technology company's stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 176,360 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Yatra Online in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Yatra Online by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,016 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It also offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its website, www.yatra.com.

Further Reading

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