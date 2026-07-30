Yelp (YELP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Yelp to post earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $366.6620 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $361.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.47 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 9.47%.Yelp's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Yelp Stock Performance

Yelp stock opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. Yelp has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $35.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YELP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Yelp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Yelp from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore set a $30.00 target price on Yelp in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yelp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $27.88.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Barone sold 15,507 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $355,885.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $365,547.60. The trade was a 49.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,507 shares of company stock worth $402,481. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yelp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Yelp by 0.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,298 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 100.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 892 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,376 shares of the local business review company's stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Yelp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,264 shares of the local business review company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company's stock.

About Yelp

Yelp is a digital platform that connects consumers with local businesses through user-generated reviews, ratings and multimedia content. The company's flagship offerings include the Yelp website and mobile applications for iOS and Android, where users can search for and discover restaurants, shops, service providers and other points of interest. In addition to crowd-sourced reviews and photographs, Yelp provides business profile pages featuring hours, contact information, menus and direct messaging capabilities.

Yelp generates revenue primarily through advertising services sold to small and medium-sized enterprises.

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