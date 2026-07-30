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York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Hits New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
York Space Systems logo with Manufacturing background
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Shares of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.42 and last traded at $14.7850, with a volume of 4312054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on YSS. Wall Street Zen upgraded York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, York Space Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on York Space Systems

York Space Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.40.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

About York Space Systems

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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