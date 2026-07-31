York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Major Shareholder Sells 140,823 Shares

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 140,823 shares of York Space Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $2,137,693.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,642,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $267,816,504.78. This trade represents a 0.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackrock Portfolio Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 63,390 shares of York Space Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $970,500.90.

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York Space Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YSS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,418. The company's 50-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -52.70. York Space Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of York Space Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of York Space Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on YSS

About York Space Systems

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Further Reading

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