York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Major Shareholder Sells 63,390 Shares of Stock

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 63,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $970,500.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,783,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $272,266,058.64. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackrock Portfolio Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 140,823 shares of York Space Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,137,693.14.

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York Space Systems Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE YSS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,371,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,418. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70. York Space Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of York Space Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, York Space Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on York Space Systems

York Space Systems Company Profile

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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