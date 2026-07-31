Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Major Shareholder Sells 63,390 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
York Space Systems logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BlackRock Portfolio Management sold 63,390 York Space Systems shares at an average price of $15.31, worth approximately $970,501, reducing its position by 0.36%. It also sold an additional 140,823 shares the following day for about $2.14 million.
  • York Space Systems shares fell 3.3% to $14.76, near the company’s 52-week low of $14.31. The stock has a $1.91 billion market capitalization and trades at a negative price-to-earnings ratio.
  • The company reported a quarterly loss of $1.51 per share, significantly missing the $0.12 consensus estimate, despite generating $116.34 million in revenue. Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with an average price target of $34.90.
  • Interested in York Space Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 63,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $970,500.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,783,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at $272,266,058.64. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Blackrock Portfolio Management also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 30th, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 140,823 shares of York Space Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,137,693.14.

York Space Systems Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE YSS traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,371,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,418. The business's 50 day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70. York Space Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $116.34 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of York Space Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d)" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, York Space Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on York Space Systems

York Space Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in York Space Systems Right Now?

Before you consider York Space Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and York Space Systems wasn't on the list.

While York Space Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Cover
7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries.

"Physical AI" is coming to the United States, and there are four ways that investors can gain exposure to this new robotics revolution. Plus, learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
Here’s Why Trump Won’t End The Iran War
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines